McDonald earns NCATA academic accolade

MARSHALL — Berkley McDonald, a freshman at East Texas Baptist University and graduate of Jacksonville High School has been recognized by the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association (NCATA) for her academic achievements.
McDonald, the daughter of Kevin and Sherri McDonald, is one of 10 members of the ETBU Acrobatics and Twirling team that earned a spot on the NCATA's 2020 All-Academic Honor Roll, which was released on Monday.
To qualify for the list, a student must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 or higher.
Acrobatics and tumbling is a fast paced, high flying action that features up to 28 competitors per team typically competing against other schools in a head to head format. Teams are scored on their execution of skills in the following areas: compulsory, acrobatics, pyramid, toss, tumbling and a team event.
McDonald, who lists her special talent as a front head spring, served as a cheerleader at Jacksonville High School for four years, which included her being co-captain of the squad her senior year.
