Meet Sylvia Galvan, JISD's new Athletic Secretary

In addition to athletic director and head football coach Jason Holman, there is another new face working at the Jacksonville Fieldhouse.
Sylvia Galvan, who grew up in Jacksonville, is the district's new Athletic Secretary.
Galvan is taking over for Deena Brand, who is retiring.
Galvan is a familiar face (and voice on the telephone) for many, having previously worked at Gold Eye Clinic in Jacksonville for 20 years.
“I wanted to learn something new,” Galvan said. “When I first saw that the job was coming open, I thought about applying, but I wasn't sure about things. Not too long afterwards, a co-worker at the eye clinic saw the opening and encouraged me to apply, so I felt like I should at that point.”
The athletic secretary is a link between the public, the JISD athletic director and coaching staff and the student-athletes.
“Miss Deena (Brand) has really been a good teacher,” Galvan said. “There is a lot that goes with this job and I know that I have a lot more to learn.”
Galvan said that her sports background is limited, aside from watching her son play soccer, but that she is looking forward to continuing to get to know the student-athletes, coaches and JISD staff.
