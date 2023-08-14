Meet the Eagles moved indoors due to excessive temperatures

RUSK - Rusk's Meet the Eagles night will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday night, but it won't be held at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium, its normal site.
Due to the oppressive heat and humidity, officials have decided to move the event to Eagle Coliseum.
Meet the Eagles enables fans to get a first look at all the Eagle and Lady Eagle fall sports team, cheerleaders, band, drill team and twirlers.
The Rusk football team will host Spring Hill on Friday (time to be announced), in the Red and Black's final test run before opening the regular season at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 by entertaining Fairfield.
Rusk's volleyball team raised the curtain on its new campaign early last week and the Rusk cross country squad will take part in its first race on Aug. 26 at Tyler Legacy.
