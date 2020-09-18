'Meet the Eagles' planned for Monday night at Eagle Stadium

RUSK — “Meet the Eagles” is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Jim Swink Field at Eagles Stadium in Rusk.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be ticket limitations — everyone entering the stadium must have a ticket.
Freshmen, sophomores and juniors will be given two tickets apiece.
Seniors will receive four tickets each for their guests.
All attendees must sit with their respective households and maintain social distancing at all times.
In order to enter the stadium a mask must be worn. There are no exceptions to this policy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.