Melo's magic enables Jacksonville to down Athens, 63-58

Karmelo Clayborne's actions during a 1:09 span of the fourth quarter made all the difference in the world for the Jacksonville Indians on Tuesday evening.
The sophomore-guard ignited the Tribe (16-4) to a 63-58 come-from-behind triumph over the upset-minded Hornets (4-14).
With the game tied, 47-47, at the 5:27 mark of the fourth segment, Clayborne took things into his own hands by scoring six-consecutive points to give Jacksonville a cushion, which was the Tribe's biggest lead of the night up until that point.
Clayborne scored eight of his game-high 24 points in the last period of play.
After being held scoreless by Athens in the second and third frames, Vito High exploded for 10 points in the fourth to finish up with 18 points.
Jermaine Taylor knocked in 11 points and came up with seven rebounds for the Indians.
Athens' ability to out-rebound the Indians in the first half was one of the reasons the Hornets took a 31-28 lead into the dressing room at the break.
No doubt, one of the things Jacksonville head coach Mark Alexander discussed with his team at halftime was rebounding.
The Indians responded by pulling down 24 boards in the final-two quarters, compared to 15 in the first half.
Senior Kalvin Bryant accounted for eight Indian rebounds in the final half, which gave Jacksonville a lift. Bryant also scored two points.
Up until Clayborne's scoring outburst, the game was played in see-saw fashion, with 20 lead changes.
Jarien Ray led Athens in scoring with 15 points, followed by Jermarious Moore with 11.
The win was Jacksonville's second of the season over the Hornets. The Tribe defeated Athens, 77-51, in the Athens Tournament on Dec. 4, 2021.
Next up for the Indians will be a trek to Canton to test the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.