Memorial Day Mud Bug Ride happening at River Run

River Run ATV Park will be hosting its Memorial Day Mud Bug Ride this weekend.
The fun is set to begin on Friday and all last all the way through Memorial Day.
Highlighting the event will be free crawfish (until they run out), a treasure hunt and a concert by Travis Matte and the Kingpins, which promises to fill the air with the sounds of Cajun zydeco music.
The show is scheduled to get under way at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
River Run is located at 2001 CR 3315, just west of Jacksonville, off Hwy. 79.
For more information phone (903) 724-4100.
