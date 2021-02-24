Men's Soccer: Demetrio to represent JC at next level

Andrei Demetrio, who is from Brazil, has parlayed his days at Jacksonville College into having an opportunity to continue his craft at a four-year institution.
The 6'-3” goal keeper has signed with Mid American Christian University (MACU), located in the Oklahoma City suburb of Bethany.
Demetrio's height and physical presence in the box seemed to appeal to the MACU coaches. He is expected to vie for a starting spot and will be in place at MACU in the fall.
MACU is 6-1 this season.
The Evangels are members of the Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA, Division I) and are under the direction of Mitchell Sowerby.
Martin Melchor served as Demetrio's coach at JC.
