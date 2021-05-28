Men's Soccer: JHS-product Escareño to play for hometown Jags

Recent Jacksonville High School graduate Lizandro Escareño's soccer career will be continuing, and that will happen right here in Jacksonville.
Escareño, a midfielder, was included in a group of signees that Jacksonville College head men's soccer coach Martin Melchor announced this week via the team's social media.
Escareño, a team captain for head coach Rudy Jaramillo's Tribe his senior year, was named to the All- 16-5A team as an honorable mention choice earlier this spring.
Additional recent Jaguar signees include: Caleb Gaskin from The Brook Hill School in Bullard; Juan Pablo Pineda, Guadalajara, Mexico; Charlie Rodriquez, Nacogdoches; Carlos Solis, a transfer from UT-Tyler and Brandon Marin, a transfer from Texas Lutheran.
