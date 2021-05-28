Men's Soccer: JHS-product Escareño to play for hometown Jags

LIZANDRO ESCAREÑO

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

Recent Jacksonville High School graduate Lizandro Escareño's soccer career will be continuing, and that will happen right here in Jacksonville.

Escareño, a midfielder, was included in a group of signees that Jacksonville College head men's soccer coach Martin Melchor announced this week via the team's social media.

Escareño, a team captain for head coach Rudy Jaramillo's Tribe his senior year, was named to the All- 16-5A team as an honorable mention choice earlier this spring.

Additional recent Jaguar signees include: Caleb Gaskin from The Brook Hill School in Bullard; Juan Pablo Pineda, Guadalajara, Mexico; Charlie Rodriquez, Nacogdoches; Carlos Solis, a transfer from UT-Tyler and Brandon Marin, a transfer from Texas Lutheran.

 

