Metroplex power Van Alstyne stops Brook Hill, 57-45

VAN ALSTYNE — Brook Hill stepped out of conference play on Tuesday by traveling to Van Alstyne where the Panthers prevailed over the Guard, 57-45.
Van Alstyne (17-8) recently nailed down the District 9-4A championship.
The Panthers, who lead by single digits at intermission, outscored Brook Hill (18-3) 29-18 in the second half.
JJ Boling of Van Alstyne led all players with 29 points.
Brook Hill's TyJuan Cannon and Joseph Johnson knocked in 14 a piece, while Chandler Fletcher tossed in seven.
Brook Hill will next face McKinney Christian at 3 p.m. Friday in a semi-final contest of the TAPPS Class 5A, District 2 tournament, which will take place at Dallas Christian in Mesquite.
