Metzig throws 4-hitter in Troup's rout over Cayuga

TROUP — Brandon Metzig tossed a four-hitter in recording a complete game win for Troup on Friday morning when the Tigers downed Cayuga 7-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Metzig struck out 10 and didn't issue a walk in mowing down the Cayuga hitters.
After spotting Cayuga a 1-0 lead, Troup rebounded by scoring seven unanswered runs on 11 hits.
Brayden Vess, Austin Huml, Dylan Meyer and Metzig forged out two hits apiece at the dish.
Huml drove in a pair of runs while Metzig and Meyer had an RBI apiece.
Conner Netherland and Metzig clouted doubles for the Maroon and White.
Anthony Salgado singled and drove in a run for the winning squad.
Troup moved to 5-2 with the win.
