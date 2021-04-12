Michelle Medellin of JHS named 16-5A MVP

For the second time in the past three seasons a member of the Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden soccer team has been selected as the District 16-5A Most Valuable Player.
Michelle Medellin, a junior, is the latest to garner the accolade.
In 2019, Alexia Moreira, was picked as the top player in the conference.
Other superlative award winners this season from Jacksonville included Erika Garcia, Co-Defensive MVP, Landry Harmel, Newcomer of the Year and Colten McCown, Co-Coach of the Year.
Garcia shared the top defender award with Daisy Flores of Nacogdoches and Aleesia Hester from Whitehouse.
Along with McCown, Juan Encarnacion of Lufkin was picked as top coach.
Five Maidens were voted on to the All-16-5A first team.
That group included Angie Romero, Baleria Balderas, Elizabeth Rico, Lesly Munoz and Taylor Gutierrez.
Second team selections from Jacksonville were Evelyn Lara, Kylee Carroll and Victoria Villanueva.
Aly Toledo, Andrea Escareño and Shania Hernandez garnered honorable mention accolades.
Jacksonville finished with a 17-3-2 record. The Maidens were an Area finalist.
