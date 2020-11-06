Middle School Tennis: Jacksonville trades Ws with Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE — Jacksonville and Whitehouse swapped wins in middle school tennis action on Thursday in Whitehouse.
Jacksonville prevailed, 13-6, in the seventh grade matches, with Whitehouse returning the favor in the eighth grade matches, 15-2.
Next Thursday Jacksonville will host Kilgore at the Frances White Tennis Complex on the high school campus.
7th Grade
Adan Vazquez (6-3), Foster Todd (7-5), Jeremy Wright (6-2) and Jesus Guerrero (6-1) all posted wins for JMS in Boy's Singles matches.
JMS produced four winners in Girl's Singles play. Included in the group was Lillian Zarate (6-4), Ariel Macillas (6-5), Sophia McNeill (6-3) and Melody Scruggs (6-0).
Todd and Guerrero teamed up to collect a 6-4 victory in Boy's Doubles.
The JMS girls went 4-0 in doubles action.
Abby Barrier and Zavalla won (6-5), Aubrey Stickle and Jada Wolf netted a 6-3 triumph, Macillas and McNeill earned a 6-1 win and Madison Hutson and Scruggs blanked their opponents, 6-0.
8th Grade
Both of JMS's points came in Boy's Singles where Danny Ramirez and Joseph Bentoski won by identical 6-3 counts.
