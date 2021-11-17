Middle school tennis report: Jacksonville, Hallsville swap wins

HALLSVILLE — Jacksonville and Hallsville trade victories in middle school tennis action that was played at the Frances White Tennis Complex on the Jacksonville High School campus on Tuesday.
The Tribe 7th grade team downed Hallsville, 12-8, with Hallsville nailing down a 17-3 triumph in 8th grade play.
Boys singles winners for the 7th grade unit were Hayden Alexander (6-2), Aaron Burgess (6-2) and Ben Bentoski (6-2).
Doubles winners for JMS were Alexander/Bentoski, Izrael Horn/Carlos Camacho and Cole/Josh.
In 7th grade girls singles Jasmine Good (6-2), Lyndee Brown (6-1), Alynna Zavala (6-2), Tessa Hobbs (6-2) and Juana Otera (6-2) all posted wins for JMS.
Good and Otero teamed up to capture a win in doubles play.
Adan Vasquez and Jeramy notched a 6-5 win in 8th grade boys doubles.
In 8th grade girls doubles, Lilian Zavala and Melody Scruggs garnered a 6-3 win, while Michaela Whatley and Sophie McNeil blanked their opponents, 6-0.
JMS teams will have some time off for the Thanksgiving holiday before hosting Bullard at 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.