Mika Hubbard named head volleyball coach at Brook Hill

BULLARD — Mika Hubbard has been named as the head volleyball coach at The Brook Hill School.
Hubbard will also serve as the girl's coordinator and girl's track and field coach.
Hubbard takes over for Kylie Stewart, who accepted a job earlier this spring as an assistant volleyball coach at Tyler Legacy High School.
Hubbard brings an impressive resume to Brook Hill.
Last season she led UIL-Class 2A Shelbyville to a 24-win season, which establish a new school record for the greatest number of wins in a season at Shelbyville. Previously the Lady Dragons had never won more than five games in a campaign.
Hubbard led Gary High School in Panola County to a 69-40 record and two regional semi-final appearances earlier in her coaching career.
Mika and husband Zach Hubbard are the proud parents of Taylor and Trent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.