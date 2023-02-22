Miller, Brister spark Lady Guard to a 17-1 win over Waskom

BULLARD - Brook Hill chalked up a 17-1 victory over Waskom at Schwab Field on Tuesday night, with Karmen Miller and Blair Brister having huge evenings for the Lady Guard.
Miller, a sophomore, was the winning pitch. She allowed one unearned run on one hit, struck out seven and walked two.
At the plate, Miller collected three hits, including a triple, a drove in a run.
Brister, the Brook Hill catcher, stroked three doubles in the game had a five RBI night.
Other members of the Lady Guard team that excelled were: Menah Harley (two hits, including a double and two RBI), Gracie Dawson (two doubles, one RBI), Bethany Lavender (two hits, one RBI) and Mylee Booth (two RBI).
Brook Hill batters accounted for 12 hits in the game.
Head coach Anthony Springer's Lady Guard (2-0) will be in Austin (Thur.-Sat.) for the Hyde Park Tournament. Brook Hill will open against El Paso New Tech on Thursday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.