Miller fans 12 in Lady Guard's 4-1 win over Dallas Christian

BULLARD - Freshman Karmen Miller struck out 12 on Monday when Brook Hill logged a 4-1 district triumph over visiting Dallas Christian.
Miller pitched a complete and allowed one earned run off of seven hits. She gave up seven hits and walked three in collecting the win in the circle.
Brook Hill got off to a hot start by scoring three runs in the home half of the first inning.
Maeci Wilson and Landry McNeel had two hits apiece for the Lady Guard, with Wilson driving in a run as well.
Mollee McCurley singled and had an RBI, while Sophia Arno had a base hit and scored a run.
Bethany Lavender drove in a run and scored a run for Brook Hill.
The Lady Guard will travel to Dallas Christian on Thursday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
