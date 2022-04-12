Miller fires a 2-hitter to lead Brook Hill Softball to an 11-1 win in district opener

BULLARD — Freshman Karmen Miller tossed a 2-hitter as Brook Hill won its district opener in a big way on Monday by pounding Grace Community, 11-1.
Miller pitched a complete game (5 innings, run rule), allowing just one earned run while striking out four and walking two.
The Lady Guard thrived on big innings. Brook Hill scored three runs in the first, four in the third and three in the fifth in sailing to victory.
Maeci Wilson belted a triple and a double as a part of a 3-4 performance to spur the Lady Guard at the plate. She also drove in five runs.
Miller helped her own cause by going 2-3 with a double, while Mollee McCurley had two hits in three official trips to the dish.
Other standouts for the Lady Guard were Bethany Lavender (double, RBI) and Sophia Arno, who singled, walked and stole four bases — as a team the lady Guard were busy on the base paths and finished with six swipes.
Brook Hill batters collected 11 hits in the contest.
Both clubs did a nice job defensively, with each team committing only one error.
