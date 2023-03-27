MIller pitches Brook Hill to an 11-1 win over Mineola

BULLARD - Karmen Miller pitched a complete game to help power Brook Hill to an 11-1 victory over Mineola on Monday evening at Schwab Field on the Brook Hill campus.
The non-district victory moved the Lady Guard to 13-2 overall, while Mineola dropped to 10-13.
Miller held the Lady Jackets to one unearned run off of just two hits. She fanned 10 and walked two.
Gracie Dawson went 2-3 at the plate for Brook Hill. She drove two runs in for the Guard.
Mena Harley and Blair Brister each had a double and two RBI.
Brook Hill scored at least one run in every inning other than the second.
