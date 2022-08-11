BULLARD - Sophomore Karmen Miller came away with 39 assists in Brook Hill's 3-2 loss to Alba-Golden on Tuesday night.
The match served as the home opener for the Brook Hill ladies.
Gracie Dawson led the Brook Hill attack by driving down 17 kills to compliment her 15 digs.
Ella Hardee collected 10 spikes, five digs and four service aces while Blair Brister had a 10 kill and five dig evening.
Contributing nine kills, eight digs and six blocks was Julianna Mize.
The Lady Guard are now 0-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.