Minnesota Vikings sign former Troup standout

Included in a group of Minnesota Vikings' undrafted free agent signees on Sunday was former Troup High School standout Blake Lynch.
Lynch played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Troup before transferring to Gilmer High School in 2014.
He led the Jeff Traylor-coached Buckeyes to an undefeated (16-0) season and a state championship his senior year.
In 2014 Lynch finished second in Dave Campbell's Texas Football's “Mr. Texas Football” balloting.
Lynch (6'-3”, 225-pounds) comes to Minnesota after a strong collegiate career at Baylor where he was named to the 2019 All Big XII honorable mention team.
Lynch brings a bevy of versatility to the Vikings. He played five different positions (corner back, linebacker, safety, wide receiver and running back) at Baylor, while starting in 32 games during his time as a Bear.
Minnesota finished with a 10-6 record in 2019 and finished in second place in the AFC North.
