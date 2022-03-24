Minnix, Blanton collect 3 hits each in Troup's 13-1 win over Arp

TROUP - Jessie Minnix and Bailey Blanton accounted for six of Troup's nine hits and led their team to a 13-1 run-rule win over Arp on Wednesday evening in Troup.
The district encounter was pushed back a day due to wet field conditions on Tuesday.
Troup plated five runs in the first inning and scored six in the home half of the fourth.
Minnix went 3-3 and drove in four runs while Blanton went 3-3 with three RBI.
Taylor Gillispie had two hits in three official trips to the plate.
Lindsay Davis' double was the only extra base hit of the game. Davis drove in two runs for Troup.
Davis, a McNeese State University signee, wads also the winning pitcher. She pitched five innings (complete game, run rule) and gave up one unearned run off of two hits.
Davis struck 10 Arp batters and walked one.
Troup had a big night on the base paths where the home team stole nine bases. Minnix, Blanton and Gillispie swiped two bases apiece.
Arp dropped to 3-13, 2-4 following the defeat.
Troup will wrap up the first round of conference play at 6 p.m. Friday by traveling to Elysian Fields.
