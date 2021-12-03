Minnix, Griffin and Neel guide Troup to a pair of wins in Slocum tourney

SLOCUM — The Troup Lady Tigers evened their worksheet at 5-5 on Thursday after winning both of its games on the first day of the Slocum Tournament, which is scheduled to run through Saturday.
The Lady Tigers will do battle against Frankston at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Troup 54, Palestine Westwood 27 — Leading 30-14 to start the second half, the Lady Tigers salted away the win by outscoring the Lady Panthers 19-5 in the third frame. Jessie Minnix and Sarah Neel dropped in 14 points apiece, followed by Bailey Blanton with 12 and Maddy Griffin, who had nine. Neel sank four shots from beyond the arc.
Troup 40, Joaquin 27 — Griffin scored a game-high 15 points and Minnix chipped in 11 in Troup's 40-27 rout over Joaquin. Neel finished with six points and Blanton accounted for four. The Lady Tigers trailed 10-8 to start the second quarter, but outscored Joaquin 14-5 in the second stanza to gain control of the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.