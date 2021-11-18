Minnix pours in 24 points, Lady Tigers rout Pineywoods 43-17

NEW SUMMERFIELD — Jessie Minnix exploded for 24 points as Troup steamrolled Lufkin-Pineywoods Community Academy, 43-17, on Thursday in a first round game in the New Summerfield Tournament.
Maddy Griffin added 11 points, followed by Bailey Blanton with four and Sarah Neel, who tossed in three.
Troup (2-1) outscored Pineywoods 23-4 in the second half to break open what had been a 19-13 game in favor of Troup at halftime.
The Lady Tigers will take on New Summerfield at 1 p.m. on Friday at the New Summerfield Coliseum.
