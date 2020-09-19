Mistake-prone Rusk falls to Bullard, 22-14

BULLARD — Rusk was its own worst enemy at times Friday and Bullard was more than happy to make the Eagles pay dearly for their mistakes.
The Panthers upped their worksheet to 3-1 by beating Rusk 22-14 at Panther Stadium, in a non-district fray.
Ahead 14-8 late in the second stanza, the Eagles' problems began when Bullard's Luke Williams recovered a fumble and returned it down the Bullard sideline for a 42-yard touchdown with 4:10 to play in the opening half.
Following the point after touchdown by Ivan Ruiz, Bullard went ahead, 15-14, with the Panther defense able to keep the Rusk offense off of the scoreboard the rest of the night.
On the Eagles' ensuing possession, Rusk managed to drive the ball all the way down to the Panther 10-yard line.
But, a McCown fumble on second down was recovered by John Engle, which snuffed out the march and gave Bullard the momentum going into the locker room at the break.
A 31-yard run by McCown was the key play on the drive for Rusk. He also picked up 16 yards form scrimmage during the progression.
Rusk piled up 252 total yards to Bullard's 103 in the first half, yet it was the Panthers who owned the lead at halftime.
The third quarter featured solid play by both defenses as neither team was able to add to its total.
The Panthers cemented the win by scoring on its first possession of the fourth quarter.
Bullard took possession of the ball at the Rusk 30, and the Panthers needed just four plays to get into the end zone.
Bullard's score came with 7:41 remaining in the game when Williams zig-zagged through the Eagle defense for a 6-yard touchdown. Christian Moore made good on the PAT, giving Bullard a 22-14 advantage.
Rusk could not get anything going in its final two possessions in the game after Engle sacked McCown for an 8-yard loss on a third-and-21 play from the Eagle 27 and Williams picked off McCown after Rusk had advanced the pigskin all the way down to the Panther 33.
The Eagles were also whistled for eight penalties for 55 yards in the game, with five of those infractions coming in the final half.
Rusk got on the scoreboard first when McCown connected with Joseph McGown for a 6-yard touchdown at the 4:07 mark of the first period.
Bullard came right back, however, and went 82 yards in 11 plays and logged its first points when Cameron Baldwin, who was all alone in the center of the end zone, caught a 30-yard scoring strike from quarterback Blake Blain.
On the extra point attempt, Blain couldn't get the ball set up for Moore, following a bad snap, so he was forced to make lemonade out of lemons by taking the ball and passing it into the end zone, where a Panther came down with the ball in heavy traffic, giving the home team an 8-7 lead at that point.
Each team added seven points to their total in the second frame.
Rusk's score came with 6:46 to go in the opening half, which is when McCown dove over center form a yard out, which put Rusk in front, 14-8.
Bullard's defense turned things up a notch in the second half by not only keeping Rusk from scoring, but holding the Eagles to just 73 total yards in the final 24 minutes of action.
Alex Jones of Rusk was the game's leading rusher, carrying 19 times for 143 yards, with 107 of those yards coming in the first half.
McCown went 11-29-1 through the air for 102 yards and one touchdown. He carried 16 tines for a net of 38 yards and one touchdown.
McGowan was the leading receiver for the Eagles. He reeled in four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Bain went 9-19-1 in the passing department for Bullard for 96 yards and a touchdown. He rushed 16 times and picked up 93 yards.
Wyatt McCulllough of Bullard had three quarterback sacks in the game.
Rusk lost one of its leading tacklers when Cameron Hudnall, a senior linebacker, left the game with just under four minutes to play in the first half with a lower leg injury. He did not return.
The Eagles (2-2) head back home next Friday and will welcome Brownsboro to town while Bullard will head to Longview for a date with Spring Hill. Both games will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
