Mitchell scores 25 in JC's 91-87 OT loss to Cavaliers

BOSSIER CITY, LA. — Bossier Parish (La.) Community College defended its home court on Wednesday night by rallying from an eight-point halftime deficit to turn back Jacksonville College, 91-89 in overtime.
The game was tied at 72 at the end of regulation, with the Cavaliers (6-8, 6-8) outscoring the Jags, 19-15, in the bonus segment.
JC (3-14, 3-14) had an excellent night from beyond the arc, draining 13-33 (36.4%) from 3-point range compared to BPCC's 5-21 (23%).
The Cavs racked up at the free throw line, after the JC men were whistled for 29 fouls, compared to BPCC's 18 offenses.
BPCC hit 24-36 (66.7%) from the charity stripe, while the visitors form Texas drained 13-19 (68.4%) from the line.
The home team shagged 21 offensive rebounds while JC netted only nine offensive boards.
Kenan Mitchell of JC led all players in scoring by tossing in 25 points. Mitchell completed the double-double by pulling down 10 rebounds.
Phillip Washington added 22 points and seven assists, while Telin Porter chipped in 18 points for the Jags.
Also scoring in double digits for the Jags was Keldrick Hayes, Jr., who fired in 13 points.
JC will entertain Panola College at 4 p.m. Saturday in the annual homecoming game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.