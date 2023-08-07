Mize collects 15 kills in Brook Hill's 3-1 loss to Longview

BULLARD – Brook Hill opened a new season of volleyball on Monday evening at Herrington Gymnasium against Longview High, a UIL, Class 5A school that won 24 matches a year ago.
The Lady Guard fell to the Lady Lobos 3-1 (25-17, 20-25, 15-25, 14-25). Julianna Mize swatted down 15 kills to lead the Lady Guard attack. She also had 14 digs.
Gracie Dawson also turned in a solid performance (11 kills, 15 digs, one ace).
Leading Brook Hill in assists was Cassity Clark with 28. She also had two blocks and two aces.
Defensively Brett Lee Bellar picked up seven digs.
Brook Hill will travel to Alba-Golden on Tuesday. The junior varsity match will get under way at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6 p.m.
