MLB: Checking in on former Brook Hill star A.J. Minter at the break

A.J. Minter, a former standout at The Brook Hill School as a prepster, currently is 1-3 with a 4.18 earned run average for the Atlanta Braves.
The 6-foot, 215 lbs. left handed reliever, has appeared in 40 games for the Braves, thus far this season.
He has pitched 32.1 innings and has allowed 31 hits.
Minter has walked 12 and has struck out 37 opposing batters, working exclusively out of the Braves' bullpen.
Minter put together a solid career at Texas A & M University before being selected in the second round of the 2015 June Amateur Draft.
Atlanta currently stands 44-45 and is four games behind the division-leading New York Mets (47-40).
