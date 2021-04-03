MLB pulls All-Star game from Atlanta due to Georgia's new voting law

Major League Baseball announced on Friday that the 2021 All-Star Game, originally scheduled to be played in Atlanta, will not take place at that location.
The move is centered around a new Georgia law that is viewed by some as an attack on voter access.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that MLB supports voting rights for all Americans and is against restrictions in the voting process.
Previously Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola, who are both based in Atlanta, have gone on the record as being opposed to the new legislation that was passed last week.
MLB didn't say where the All-Star Game, scheduled for mid July, would be moved to.
