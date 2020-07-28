MLB shuts down Miami Marlins through Sunday due to virus outbreak

MIAMI — Major League Baseball has applied the brakes to the Miami Marlins' season by suspending the Marlins' season through Sunday. This is due to a coronavirus outbreak that has stricken 14 players and two staff members.
The three remaining games in the new York Yankee-Baltimore Orioles series, scheduled for later this week have also have been postponed.
In a statement, MLB said it wanted to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and plan for a resumption of play early next week.
he Marlins remained stranded in Philadelphia, where they played last weekend. The Phillies-Yankees games through Thursday were postponed "out of an abundance of caution," MLB said, although no Phillies players have tested positive.
The Marlins received positive test results for four additional players, bringing their total to 15, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person declined to be identified because the results had not been publicly released.
Nine players on the 30-man roster, two taxi squad players and two staff members tested positive earlier.
The Marlins had been scheduled to play at Baltimore on Wednesday and Thursday. Instead, the Yankees will play at Baltimore on those days.
Miami's three games this weekend at Washington were also postponed. Additional MLB rescheduling during the week of Aug. 3 will be announced later this week.
The Marlins underwent another round of tests Tuesday morning. Their outbreak raised anew questions about baseball's attempts to conduct a season outside of a bubble environment, which the NFL also has opted not to create for its season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.