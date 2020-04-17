Montana State signs Jaguars' leading scorer Gazelas

BOZEMAN — Nick Gazelas' days as a Jacksonville College Jaguar are over.
The 6'-4” shooting guard from Humble, Texas has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Montana State University (NCAA, Division I, Big Sky Conference).
In his only season as a Jag, Gazelas, a 3-point specialist, led the team in scoring (17.4 points per game). He also pulled down 2.4 boards a night.
Gazelas was named to the NJCAA All-Region XIV team (first team) and he also picked up (Region XIV) All-South Zone plaudits.
Gazelas' new coach, Danny Sprinkle, had this to say (via a media release) about one of his latest signees: "Nick is a really talented scorer," he said. "He can really shoot the basketball which we definitely wanted to address in our recruiting. His shooting and his toughness really stood out. He played in one of the best junior college leagues in the country and he was named first team all-region. That is a heck of an accomplishment for a freshman. He played in one of the most athletic junior college leagues in the country which will help him adapt to the Division I level and the Big Sky Conference.
The Bobcats finished with a 16-15 overall record this pas season, which included going 10-10 in conference play.
Gazelas, who led the Jags in 3-point shooting (38.5-percent), will have three seasons of eligibility left at Montana State.
Gazelas was coached by Louis Truscott at JC.
