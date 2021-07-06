Montgomery/Snow represent Rusk well at Coaches Playday

Trent Montgomery and Ronny Snow from Rusk High School were part of a team that finished tied for second place at the 34th Annual Coaches Playday, which took place early last week at the Pinnacle Golf & Boat Club, located on Cedar Creek Lake.
Montgomery serves as the assistant baseball coach at Rusk and works as linebackers coach for Eagle Football.
Snow is the principal of Rusk High School.
The team of Montgomery, Snow, Doug Stegar and Joe Elerson fired a 65 in the four-person scramble format.
Brad Scoggin, Blake Williamson, Chancz Johnson and Jaylon Hicks checked in at 61 to take first place.
Nine teams were separated by 10 strokes in the tournament, which drew 37 golfers.
The tournament ws sponsored by Trinity Valley Community College and the Athens Daily Review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.