More games axed from MLB schedule

Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that two more series have been canceled as a result of negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement between team owners and the players' union have been halted.
Opening Day has now been pushed back until April 14, as an addition 94 games were chopped off of the schedule with the latest announcement.
“Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule,” Rob Manfred, MLB Commissioner said.
