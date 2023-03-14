While many of the local and area schools are out for Spring Break this week, the majority of the high school baseball clubs will be playing today through Friday.
The state-ranked Bullard Panthers have a matinee at White Oak scheduled for a 2 p.m. start on Tuesday afternoon.
Rusk will travel to Tyler to test Cumberland Academy at noon today.
Alto will host Apple Springs in a district matchup that is scheduled to get under way at 6 p.m.
Brook Hill's Guard will open conference play by welcoming Dallas Shelton School to town on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Troup has an open date on Tuesday, but will be hosting Elysian Fields at 7 p.m. on Friday in what will be a District 16-3A affair.
Jacksonville is idle this week.
