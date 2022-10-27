Mountain Biking: Darr records first place finish at Piney Hills Classic

RUSTON, La. - Cullen Darr has won another prestigious race, this time in mountain biking, when he was the first to cross the finish line in the 30th Anniversary Piney Hills Classic Mountain Bike Festival, which took place in Ruston, La. on Sept. 18.
Darr, racing in the Category 1 Men 15-18 division, swiftly made his way through the course that featured climbs, twists and jumps surrounded by plenty of tall pine trees, in a time of 1:18.26.
He finished 2:47 in front of the runner-up, Kai Blankner (1:21.13).
The field included a total of five men.
In this event Darr, who attends Bullard High School, was sponsored by Texas Devo, Torchy’s Taco, Bike Mart and Matrix.
The Piney Hills Classic has a rich history and is thought to be the second-oldest consecutively run mountain bike race in the United States, according to Texas Mountain Bike Racing Association’s website.
September was a huge month for the young cyclist as he also won the Texas State Road Championship, which was held at Fort Hood.
