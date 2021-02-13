Mt. Pleasant gets past Jacksonville, 50-44, in bi-district

GLADEWEATER — Mount Pleasant drained eight of 12 free throw attempts in the final 1:45 to beat Jacksonville, 50-44, in a Class 5A, Region II bi-district game that was played inside Gladewater's Bill Waters Gymnasium Friday evening.
Jacksonville ends the year at 12-12, while the Lady Tigers will advance to play Red Oak in an Area test late next week.
Trailing by 13 (41-28) with just over five minutes to play in the game, the Maidens managed to get back into the game by going on an 11-1 run, that cut the Lady Tiger lead to 42-39, with 3:04 showing on the clock.
In the next minute the Maidens were able to pull to within a point and then take the lead, 43-42, after baskets by Kristiana Huddleston and Ashley Freeney.
The Lady Tigers recaptured the lead, 44-43, when Jordyn Hargrave drained two shots from the charity line with 1:45 left in regulation.
The remaining points in the game all came from the free throw line where MP made 6-of-10 from the line in the final 1:27 of play. During the same time Jacksonville went 1-of-2 from the free throw line.
“I felt like we just needed one more basket, or a couple of more free throws — we were just that close — to being able to win,” Jacksonville head girls basketball coach Lynn Nabi said. “We didn't make a single three in the game and that is so unlike us. A couple of threes would have made a big difference.”
Despite uncorking a relentless full-court press from the get go, one that forced 18 Maiden turnovers in the first half, MP was only able to take a 23-21 lead into the break.
Jacksonville outshot the Lady Tigers 42.9% (9-21) to 30% (9-30) in the first half.
“We knew they would press from the start,” Nabi said. “You have to give Coach (Tina) Carrillo credit, she had them putting a lot of hands in the face pressure on us, especially in the first half. I think we made some adjustments at halftime and the press didn't affect us as much in the second half.”
Andrea Donnell led the Maidens in scoring (16) and in rebounding (19).
Grace Abercrombie, a College of Charleston signee, ended up with eight points, 10 boards and three blocked shots.
Scoring six points apiece were Kaniah Anderson and Freeney.
“I really think we grew up a lot in this game,” Nabi said. “With three juniors and six sophomores coming back next year, I like the foundation that we began to lay towards the end of the season.”
For seniors Abercrombie and Katelynn Hogg, the game was their final in a Maiden uniform.
Paris Beard of MP was the game's top scorer with 17.
