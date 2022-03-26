Mt. Pleasant upsets Maidens in bi-district round

It had been five years since the Jacksonville Maidens had lost a bi-district playoff match, prior to the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers coming into the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday and knocking off the home team, 2-0.
With the match tied, 0-0, to start the second half, the Lady Tigers ratcheted up their play on both ends of the field and scored their first goal when Karina Torres collected a rebound from close range and booted the ball into the net at the 30:40 mark.
The Lady Tigers went on to add an insurance goal a little bit later.
When the playoff brackets were revealed earlier in the week, the one team Jacksonville head soccer coach Colten McCown did not want to face — Mt. Pleasant — was the opponent that the Maidens had drawn as a first round foe.
“Mt. Pleasant is a difficult team to prepare for because they see what you are doing and then go out and try to beat you,” McCown said. “They are very well coached and they are a good team.
“The fact that we couldn't get sustained pressure in the second half hurt us.”
To prove McCown's point, the Lady Tigers had eight shots on goal in the final 40:00, compared to the Maidens having just three shots on goal.
Jacksonville keeper Julianna Dublin made 10 saves in the match, which was played mostly on the Lady Tigers' attacking half, especially in the second half.
The loss was Jacksonville's first to a Class 5A team this season.
The Maidens end the year with a 13-4-3 record.
Mt. Pleasant (14-7-1) advances to play Red Oak in the area round early next week.
