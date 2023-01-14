Alto - Friday the Thirteenth turned out to be a good day for Alto seniors Rashawn Mumphrey and Jackson Duplichain.
Mumphrey scored 28 points and Duplichain poured in 21 to guide the Yellowjackets to an 80-55 win over Mount Enterprise in a game that took place in Alto.
Jay Benton also scored in double figures for the Jackets. He tossed in 16 points.
Alto improved to 7-9, 2-2 with the win. The Mean Sting are tied with Price-Carlisle for third place in the district standings.
The Wildcats' record fell to 2-14, 0-5.
Alto will be back at Devonte Mumphrey Memorial Court on Tuesday when Cushing is set to come calling.
