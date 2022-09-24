GROVETON - Rashawn Mumphrey was the star of the show for the Alto Yellowjackets on Friday evening at Indian Stadium in Groveton.
Mumphrey, a senior, rushed for 344 yards on 25 carries and scored three touchdowns on runs covering 55, 10 and 31 yards, respectively as Alto smacked the Indians, 32-20.
The Yellowjacket ground attack racked up 378 total yards in the game, with Alto picking up 467 total yards overall.
Keegan Davis went 4-11 for 89 yards passing. He lasered in on Zach Battle for a 60-yard touchdown and hurled a 25-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Reagan, who is a senior.
Alto improved to 3-2 with the win while Groveton is now 1-4.
Following their upcoming bye week, the Mean Sting will host Mount Enterprise (1-4) on Oct. 7, which will be homecoming in Alto.
Mt. Enterprise won its first game of the year by topping Huntsville-Alpha Omega Academy, 58-23, on Friday.
