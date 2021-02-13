Munoz, Jacksonville defense shut down Tyler, 4-0

TYLER — Jacksonville goal keeper Lesly Munoz wears the number “0” on her jersey, and that same number was on the scoreboard for Tyler High as the Maidens shutout the Lady Lions, 4-0, in Tyler on Friday night.
Jacksonville has won its last six matches by shutout.
The. No.8-ranked Maidens improved to 9-1-1, 3-0 in 16-5A, with the convincing triumph.
“We had another sound defensive effort from our keeper and back line,” Jacksonville head girls soccer coach Colten McCown said.
McCown had plenrty of good things to say about one of the Maiden freshmen, who stepped up in a major way on Friday.
“I want to highlight one player in particular,” he said. “Our starting defensive midfielder was out from an injury in the previous game. Alexa Medellin received her first varsity start at the defensive mid spot, and played incredibly well. That position is the core of our style of play and involved in every aspect of the game. She has to create a lot of attacking chances, and at the same time is a key piece in the defensive shape and movement. I thought Alexa did both of those exceedingly well (Friday).”
Scoring goals for the Maidens were Baleria Balderas, Victoria Villanueva, Taylor Gutierrez and Andrea Escareno.
Michelle Medellin came away with two assists and Balderas had one.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Jacksonville will go up against Nacogdoches at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
