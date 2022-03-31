Murry, Mattox combine on a 1-hitter in Guard's win over Falcons

BULLARD - Grayson Murry and Landon Mattox combined on a 1-hitter as Brook Hill opened conference play on Thursday night in Bullard by blasting Dallas Bishop Dunne, 7-0.
Murry started and tossed five-scoreless frames and allowed one hit. He struck out 11 and walked one. in picking up the win.
Mattox came on in relief in the sixth inning and threw two innings of hitless baseball. He fanned three and walked one.
Finn Kaiyala stroked a pair of hits for the Guard while Dorian Reyes and David Sims each singled and drove in a run each adding a base hit and an RBI.
Cade Chesley had a base knock and two RBI, with Aidan Mason and Murry
Stevie Guerrero had the lone hit for the Falcons (0-9, 0-3).
Brook Hill (15-3, 1-0) is slated to host Rusk at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
