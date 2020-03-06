Nacogdoches Tournament: Eagle Baseball falls short in loss to Henderson

NACOGDOCHES — Despite scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday morning, Rusk wasn't able to catch Henderson on the scoreboard.
The Lions held on to take a 9-7 victory over the Red and Black in Day 2 of the Nacogdoches Tournament.
Henderson led 4-3 after five innings of play.
The Lions then sent five men across the plate in the sixth inning to go up 9-3 before the Eagles (4-4) made their comeback bid.
JD Thompson stroked two hits and drove in a run for Rusk, with Wade Williams clubbing a pair of singles.
Bryce Leonard and Zack Blackman had base hits and an RBI each.
Thompson worked 5.1 frames on the hump and gave up eight runs, four of which were earned, on eight hits. He struck out six and walked one.
Rusk will wrap up play in the tourney by facing Huntington at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.