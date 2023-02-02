RUSK — Aiden McCown and Brailen Trawick have electrified Rusk High School football fans for the past couple of seasons.
Now, they hope to bring that intensity, that spark, to the collegiate level.
The pair signed commitment letters on Wednesday (National Signing Day) in a ceremony that took place at Eagle Coliseum.
A strong-armed quarterback with a good set of wheels, McCown, signed on the bottom line with Lamar University (NCAA, Division I, Southland Conference), located in Beaumont, while Trawick, a speedy and sure-handed wide out, will be playing for Kilgore College (NJCAA, Division I, Southwest Junior College Football Conference).
McCown, a three-star prospect, capped off his two years as a Rusk Eagle by earning the Offensive Most Valuable Player Award for District 8-4A-II this past season.
During the 2022 campaign, he passed for 2,312 yards and 27 touchdowns. McCown also rushed for 780 yards, averaged 8.3 yards per carry and ran for 11 touchdowns.
“We feel really good about (McCown's) athleticism and the things that he can do when plays break down,” Lamar head football coach Pete Rossomando said in a press release. “Aiden's best football is ahead of him.”
One of Lamar's signing priorities was to bolster their quarterback room, and by garnering the services of McCown, as well as picking up a JUCO transfer from California, who brings with him an impressive resume, the Cardinals seemed to have accomplished what they set out to do.
Lamar is scheduled to open the 2023 season by hosting Idaho on Aug. 31.
McCown, is the son of Josh and Natalie McCown.
Trawick, a first team All-District selection last fall, caught 53 passes for 1,047 yards and averaged 19.8 yards per catch during his senior season at Rusk.
“He exploded on the field this year with 53 catches for 1,047 yards, averaging 19.8 yards per catch,” Rusk athletic director and head football coach Thomas Sitton said. “Brailen led the state with 19 touchdown (receptions). Unbelievable. I’ve never been in a program where they’ve had someone with that many touchdowns,” he said.
He led the state in making 19 touchdown grabs last season.
Kilgore College, who is coached by Willie Gooden, has a reputation of preparing young men to move onto four-year schools, once their days as a Ranger are complete.
The Rangers went 8-4 last season, which culminated in Kilgore playing Butler (Kan.) Community College in the Heart of Texas Bowl in Commerce.
