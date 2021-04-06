Nationally ranked JC Tennis shuts out LeTourneau, 9-0, in rare home match

Jacksonville College moved to 6-3 on the year — 3-0 versus four-year schools — after blanking LeTourneau University (NCAA, Division III), 9-0, in a match that was played on Monday at Jacksonville High School.
The Jags, who are ranked No. 9 in the latest ITA/Oracle NJCAA poll, also halted a six-match winning streak by LeTourneau with the win.
The Yellowjackets are now 8-3 on the year.
JC head tennis coach Jonathan Becker said that the month of April will be a challenging one for the Jags, as they are scheduled to visit No. 6 Collin College (Plano) on Apr. 15 and host No. 1-ranked Tyler Junior College in the regional championship match at 2 p.m.on April 24. That match will take place at Jacksonville High School.
JC's only losses have been to TJC and to No. 3 Seward (Kan.) Community College (twice).
