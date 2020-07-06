Native American leaders want Washington to drop Redskins as team name

Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.