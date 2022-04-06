Nava named 16-5A Offensive Player of the Year, Lara earns Newcomer of the Year laud

Kevin Nava, a Jacksonville High School senior, has capped off his Tribe Soccer playing days by being voted as District 16-5A's Offensive Player of the Year.
Freshman Armando Lara also garnered superlative recognition from the league's head coaches by being named as the Newcomer of the Year.
Five Tribesmen were voted onto the All-16-5A First Team.
Included in that group are Chris Cardenas, Yair Balderas, Dylen Roberts, David Maldanado and Jonathan Frias.
Second team selections from Jacksonville are Juan Lopez, Roberto Muñoz, Zach Zimmerhanzel and Davy Smith.
In addition, Dylan Guerrera, Nathan Ramirez and Juan Cedillo were included on the honorable mention squad.
The Rudy Jaramillo-coached Tribe finished the season as District 16-5A Co-Champions (along with Whitehouse) and advanced to the area round of the Class 5A, Region II playoffs.
