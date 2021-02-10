NBA tells Dallas Mavericks to play the national anthem

The National Basketball Association notified its teams on Wednesday that playing the national anthem before games is not an option.
"With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy," the league said in a statement.
On Tuesday Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told ESPN that his team had in fact stopped playing the national anthem before games.
Cuban said that he had discussed the matter with NBA commissioner Adam Silver previously.
The national anthem has not been played in any of the 13 preseason and regular season contests that have taken place at the American Airlines Center, according to a report by ESPN.
After the NBA decision was released, a Mavericks spokesman said that the anthem would be played prior to the start of the Dallas vs. Atlanta game on Wednesday evening.
In the ESPN story, Cuban said that he respects the passion people have for the anthem and the United States, but at the same time the Mavericks respect those that believe that the national anthem does not represent them.
NBA players are required by rule to stand for the national anthem, but the commissioner has decided to not enforce the rule, as kneeling during the anthem became a way for some players to protest social injustice in recent years.
