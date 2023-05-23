NCAA Baseball: Former Bullard and Rusk pitchers could meet up in SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. - A pair of left-handed pitchers, former standouts at Bullard High School and Rusk High School, are in Hoover Alabama, home of the Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament this week.
Bullard graduate and Arkansas ace Hagen Smith, a sophomore, will surely see action and Vanderbilt's JD Thompson, a true freshman out of Rusk, could get the call out of the bullpen for the Commodores.
Smith is 8-1 with an earned run average of 2.56. In 63.1 frames of work he has struck out 93 and walked 37 batters.
He last pitched on May 18 when Arkansas topped Vandy 8-2 in Nashville.
Thompson owns a 4.67 earned run average and has pitched in 12 games, all in relief. He has tossed 17 innings and has surrendered 14 hits, fanned 17 and issued 11 base on balls.
Thompson is 2-1 on the year and his last outing came on May 9 in a 12-8 loss at Louisville.
Arkansas, seeded second in the tournament, will take on the Tennessee-Texas A&M winner Wednesday.
Tennessee is the defending tournament champion.
Vanderbilt will see its first action on Wednesday as well. The Commodores, who are the fourth seed, will battle either Auburn or Missouri.
The SEC Tournament opened up Tuesday and is scheduled to crown its champion on Sunday.
