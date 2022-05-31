NCAA Baseball: Former Bullard phenom, Razorbacks get set for Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. - Arkansas freshman Hagan Smith, a product of Bullard High School, and the rest of the Arkansas Razorbacks will be one of four teams competing in the Stillwater Regional later this week.
The Razorbacks (38-18) are the No. 2 seed in the double-elimination tournament and will take on Grand Canyon University (41-19) out of the Western Athletic Conference beginning at noon on Friday.
Host Oklahoma State and Missouri State are the remaining two clubs in the regional.
Smith has appeared in 15 games this season and has started 13 of those affairs.
He is 6-2 and has an earned run average of 4.86.
In 66.2 inning, Smith has struck out 74 opposing batters and has issued 37 walks.
