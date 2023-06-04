FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - TCU trounced Arkansas 20-5 in a Fayetteville Regional contest that took place Sunday afternoon.
Bullard-ex Hagan Smith got the start on the mound for the Razorbacks and the Horned Frogs got to him early. Smith walked the first batter he faced before giving up a base hit and hitting a batter, which loaded the bases for the Horned Frogs.
By the time the smoke had cleared, Arkansas trailed 6-0 after a half inning of play.
Smith came out for the second inning and gave up a base hit to the first TCU batter that he faced. He was then taken out of the game as the Hogs went to their bullpen early.
Smith, who entered the regional, as one of Arkansas' top pitchers, allowed eight runs, all earned, on six hits, walked two and struck out one.
TCU torched Razorback pitching for 21 hits in the game.
The loss dropped the Hogs into an elimination game against Santa Clara, which is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.