SHREVEPORT, La. - The Centenary Gents will be trekking to Georgia to play LaGrange College in a NCAA Division III Championship best-of-five series that will get under way at 11 a.m. on Friday.
A doubleheader between the Gents (27-6) and the Panthers (37-6) is on tap for Saturday, and any game(s) that are needed will be played on Sunday.
Former Jacksonville High standout Brady Robinson, a senior, is a starting infielder for the Gents, who polished off Trinity to win the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament earlier this month.
In 43 games this season Robinson is batting .309. He has one home run and has driven in 31 runs and has swiped eight bases.
LaGrange downed North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday to capture the USA South Atlantic Conference championship.
LaGrange College is located in LaGrange, Ga., which is roughly halfway between Atlanta and Columbus.
